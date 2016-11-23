What to Wear with Light Blue Jeans – Men’s Light Blue Jeans Outfits

What do you wear with light blue jeans? It seems a relatively easy question. For the longest time, jeans have been men’s favorite weekend or holiday go to outfits. They are comfy and easy to style. However, they have been adamant when it comes to trying out colored jeans. But with the recent fashion trends, they are slowly picking up and trying new things including the colored jeans on of them being the light blue jeans. Here are a few ideas on what to wear with light blue jeans for guys.

What to Wear with Light Blue Jeans for Men

1. Black shirt/t-shirt

Black is an easy color to work with, and it goes well with any other color, making it an ideal light jeans outfits for men. Pairing it with the light blue jeans would be a brilliant idea. To give the look an edge, you could easily for white shoes be it sneakers or converse.

2. Ankara Shirt

Yes! Isn’t it just amazing how the Ankara can be worn to bring out both official and casual looks and still maintain a classy edge? You can go for an Ankara jacket or a shirt. However, if you like the Ankara fabric but do not want to have it fully on your outfit, you could add just a touch of it with your shirt/t-shirt or blazer.

3. Colored blazer

Here is another ideal light blue jeans combination. If you consider yourself fashion forward, and you are not afraid of colors, then this is the look for you. Light blue jeans would work perfectly with any color of your choice. You ought to be careful, though, try not to do so many colors with this look lest you end up looking like a rainbow.

4. Denim Shirt

The denim is a must have for both men and women alike. They are trendy and make perfect casual outfits if well styled. The denim will complement your light blue pair of jeans and do not forget to add a classic pair of shoes to this look. Denim shirts are a perfect idea on what to wear with light blue jeans for guys.

5. Linen Shirt

Are you looking to pull off an entirely relaxed look for the weekend or holiday? Then this is the look for you. A linen shirt with a pair of sandals to go with your light blue jeans. You could also add a fedora hat and sunglasses to accessorize the look.

6. White shirt/t-shirt

You can never go wrong with white! Style your light blue jeans with classic white shirt or t-shirt for a sophisticated yet simple look. To give this look an edge, you could add a black or navy blue blazer with a classic white pair of shoe. You are certain to look great in an ideal light blue jeans combination.

7. Boots

For chilly days, a black or brown pair of boots will come in handy. Be sure to get the best quality boots. This look could also be combined with a trench coat. Keep warm as you stay classy.

8. Sweatshirt

The sweatshirts are in trend and would make the perfect combination once paired with the light blue shirt. With the sweatshirt, you could opt for any color with a black or white pair of shoes. To accessorize this look, a cap would come in handy. When looking for what to wear with light blue jeans for guys, you can never go wrong with sweatshirts.

9. Leather Jacket

Light blue jeans for men can look great with some touch of leather. The leather jacket not only keeps you warm but also gives your look a boost. The jacket could be preferably in black and a bright t-shirt like white. Generally, most men’s jackets make ideal light blue jeans outfits to wear.

10. Long Coat

Sometimes, the best way to pull off a great color block outfit is to combine different shades with one primary color. Below is an excellent example of how different shades of brown on the trench coat, t-shirt, and boots seamlessly blend with the light blue jeans to create a harmless tone. In this look, you can’t help but notice the long coat even if the focus was on the light blue jeans.

So, if you are looking for ideas on what to wear with light blue jeans for guys, you can draw inspiration from these top light jeans outfits. It doesn’t need to be an exact match, but you can experiment different light blue jeans outfits for men to get a personalized style.