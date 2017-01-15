Grey is commonly associated with a refined and actually quite intellectual. Yeah, you’ve probably heard of the phrase, of course, “gray matter.” This is because it’s more than just another neutral color; it’s a background for your fashionable expressiveness. So, for your grey pants below are some awesome ideas on what color shirts go with grey pants.

What Color Shirts Go with Grey Pants – Men’s Shirts Styles

1. Red/Burgandy

For a nice highlighting effect on your gray pants a red or burgundy shirt does more than just fit the bill. Red blends in well with grey by adding an energetic and of course passionate feel to your outfit. It is also a tasteful way to wear your gray suit and step out in a quite refined style, even on an official layout.

2.Black

Mixing two neutral colors in your outfit might be seen as somewhat of a safe bet on your fashion, of course, isn’t always a bad thing; It’s nice to keep things simple sometimes. You can, however, make this style stand out by accessorizing with some cuff links. It’s also awesome when both the pants and shirt are a fitting size for you.

3. White

White is another conventional way to keep things straight forward on your grey pants and shirt game. Most people also agree that it’s one of the most hassle-free stylish combos for official wear. Either way, it’s convenient(except for coffee stains) for any office day especially when paired up with a dark colored tie.

4. Purple

Purple has a distinct way of creating a cool official wear style. This is because purple is more than just a simple color-It’s royalty in clothing. This most definitely adds that sharp and dynamic touch to your grey pants. Purple also goes well with neutral colored ties when you go all out on official wear.

5. Blue

Calm and collected are easily personified by a blue tone. Blue is awesome enough to fit in any way, be it casual or on an official mood. For a formal look, grey pants fit in to form a well-groomed style. Blue also brings out a dapper fashion sense when you get a matching blazer on a nonmatching suit.

6. Orange

If you are feeling bold and adventurous with your fashion sense then you can have your grey pants with a bit of orange. It brings a lively touch to the more basic grey pants if you pair them up correctly. This combo comes in handy on social occasions when you need an extra edge to stand out. This is because it easily gets people’s attention(unless everyone else is wearing orange too).

7. Pattern/check shirt

Patternered shirts also make great ideas on what color shirts go with grey pants. You can choose to have patterns for a bit of detail when using the same color on an outfit. In this instance, for example, you can choose a checked white/blue shirt to get the whole look going on. It furthermore gives you a strong sense of style in an easy way.

8. Pink

Pink is a bit of a risk for some people, but if you consider yourself a bit adventurous, it’s quite gentlemanly. Pink is also quite expressive, especially when on a dark background like a nice pair of grey pants. To balance things, it’s nice to have a dark color of shoes such as black or brown leather.

Neutral colors can be matched to most colors when it comes to creating a manly look. These ideas on what color shirts go with grey pants suit any gentleman that love grey pants.