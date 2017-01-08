What Color Shirts Go with Brown Pants – Men’s Fashion Sense

Brown pants are of course in the list of the most dapper and common ways to have a formal look. They create a super classy look when you pair them with shirts that bring out that match. It’s therefore cool when you find the perfect shirt to go with them. Below, we’re going to help you understand what color shirts fo with brown pants if you want an ideal gentleman feel.

What Color Shirts Go with Brown Pants

1. Black Shirt

Black can be put anywhere fashion wise and still make style sense. It’s neutral appeal, therefore, goes well with brown pants no matter how you look at it. Generally speaking, it’s always an excellent idea to have a short sleeved shirt in black for a more composed look.

2. White Tone

This is a classic idea on what color shirts go with brown pants.White shows a space for endless possibilities, especially when it comes to fashion. This is why it creates a quite fresh highlight when paired with fitting dark colored pants. In most cases, long sleeved shirts go quite well. Different shades of white also bring out a nice touch to any tone and especially on your brown pants.

3. Green

Green is nature’s color and so can be quite refreshing to work on. You, of course, don’t want to end up looking like a tree with the brown pants and green shirt. It’s, therefore, more convenient to choose a light green tone that adds a bit of a contrast to the brown in your pants. The rule of thumb is the more relaxed the green tone is, the more composed your look is.

4. Plaid and Checkered Shirts



Plaid shirts are essentially more casual and indeed quite stylish. They maximize on your style by bringing a feel-good vibe that resonates with your sense of detail. Dark patterns usually create a more balanced and calm look while brighter tones give you a warm feel. This especially comes out when there’s a light undertone to the shirt’s stripes.

5. Blue

Blue is a nice way to bring out a calm and collected sense of style using your casual brown pants. The fact that it’s a neutral color makes it an awesome background for any colored pants or style expression. You can even accessorize with a nice bright colored pocket square for a more refined look.

6. Purple

For more than just a fine royal look you can choose to go with a purple shirt. Purple shines out through your brown pants outfits and enhances your style. For this color, a light tone works better than a darker one. When worn right, purple and brown make style forward combo. With this tip, no more worrying about what color shirts go with brown pants.

8. Brown

You can also decide to go for a matching brown look by having brown for both the shirt and pants. You, of course, have to be a bit more adventurous to pull this one off. One way to do this is by having different tones for the shirt and pants. The look below, for example, mixes a metallic brown with a warmer tone for the pants for an obviously calm and composed look.

9. Pink

Pink has been for long reserved for ladies, but this has obviously taken a sharp (and fashionable) turn in recent years. Pink is quite visible and laid back at the same time and also shows how comfortable you are with your fashion choices. A pink shirt can in most cases make a fashionable highlight to your brown pants especially on an official mood. Well, you’ve got you answer for what color shirts go with brown pants.

10. Maroon

Maroon is one of the most presentable tones to work dress up on. This is because the color has a natural appeal that blends in with the homely feel of your brown pants. Maroon has both an expressive and style that is easy to stylize. Maroon is also a great alternative to having red but on a calmer and more collected style.

Well, these ideas on what color shirts go with brown pants are great for just about any guy. Choose what you like and embrace they new feel.