What to Wear with a High-Low Skirt – Cute High-Low Skirt Outfits

The high-low trend has proved that it is extremely versatile and here to stay. You ought to have a high-low dress or skirt by now and know what high-low skirt outfits are great. Getting the right tops or shirts to wear with high low skirts gives a sign that you are fashion forward and have incredible taste. Styling the high-low dress is as easy compared to styling a high-low skirt. We are, therefore, going to give you a few styling tips on what to wear with a high-low skirt.

Tips for What to Wear with a High-Low Skirt

1. Denim

You can never go wrong with a denim shirt it’s a great item to have in your closet as it goes with literally anything! Style your high-low skirt with a denim shirt and tuck it in or go for a sleeveless denim jacket with a vest or spaghetti top. This outfit can be styled with heels, flats, ankle boots or even converse shoes.

2. Crop top

How fancy can it get? Get a nice and fitting crop top to wear with a high-low skirt. If you are not scared of colors why not do some color blocking with this outfit? To accessorize, go for a sun hat, fancy sunglasses, statement neck piece and a nice and girly watch. This outfit works best with sandals or sandal heels.

3. Lace top

This is the latest craze as the lace adds more class and elegance to your outfit. Be sure to go for a fitting lace top and tuck it in the high-low skirt. You could accessorize with a metallic belt to give it and edgier look and of course some beautiful makeup. Heels and sandals are perfect shoes for this elegant high-low skirt outfit.

4. Chiffon top

The chiffon top is class and also gives your outfit and beautiful edge. Get chiffon in a neutral color or if you are daring enough, go for the bright colored chiffon. Maximize on the look with a beautiful handbag or clutch bag and a fancy pair of heels, preferably pumps in a color shade that goes with the rest of the outfit.

5. Cotton vest

This is simply a must-have in every lady’s closet as it always comes in handy. To wear a high-low skirt, get a cotton vest preferably a white one or any other color for a simple yet fancy look. This high-low skirt outfit could be paired with sandals, heels or converse depending on the mood you are in for the day.

6. Casual t-shirt

You ought to always a casual and cute t-shirt in your closet. Get this t-shirt to wear with a high-low skirt and tuck it in. you could accessorize with a fedora hat or a chic baseball hat. This outfit is casual therefore can be paired with any shoes apart from the heels.

7. Checked shirt

The checked shirt is also known as the gingham shirt. It’s trendy and can be styled to fit any outfit. Tuck it in your skirt and don’t be shy to accessorize. The outfit goes with heels, flats, sandals or heels. Works best if your hair is held up in a bun or pushback.

8. Strapless top

For the strapless top, opt for one that’s fitting. This is one of the best ways to wear a high-low skirt. It’s fancy and sophisticated and gives you room to accessorize and look glamorous. Add a fancy handbag to this look to give it an edge. Heels are best for this high-low skirt outfit but for a relaxed day, opt for sandals and a sunhat.

9.Boyfriend jacket

The blazer is also known as the boyfriend jacket and it’s perfect for the high-low skirt. Get a blazer that isn’t too long and rests just around the waist. You could have a lace, vest, or a strapless top on the inside. You could go for a bold color with the jacket and of course a statement handbag.

10. Leather jacket

On the chilly days, make sure to still look glamorous with a leather jacket and a fancy pair of ankle strap heels or boots. This is yet another great way to wear a high-low skirt. You could also add a beanie hat for a fine look.

Now there you go. These cute high-low skirt outfits are certain to give you the look you desire, flawlessly. No more wondering what to wear with a high-low skirt when you are planning to attend an occasion or going somewhere. Be beautiful, dear!