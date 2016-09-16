Different Types of Socks for Men to Add to Your Collection

Men’s socks are a staple accessory for a man’s wardrobe. Sadly, they are just seen as that, a staple accessory that serves only for function and practicality. This mindset has caused the socks to be cast aside missing the opportunity to evoke a keen sense of style. Men tend to pay more attention to the ties and pocket squares forgetting that the socks are equally important. It’s time to give your socks the attention they deserve. There are so many different materials, shapes, styles, and types of socks for men leaving you with so many options to choose from.

Types of Socks for Men You Need to Have

#1. Dress socks

These are the common types of socks that every man own. They are mostly paired with an official suit or a casual outfit. The dress socks come in different materials and it’s advisable to stick to the dark colors like charcoal grey, black, brown, medium gray and bottle green. The lighter shades work best with lighter outfits.

#2. Protective socks

The protective socks have heavier waves and a higher concentration of the insulating fibers. The protective socks’ main purpose is to keep the foot warm thus their bulkiness which is not an issue, especially during the cold weather seasons.

#3. Athletic performance socks

The athletic performance socks are meant to enhance a man’s physical performance. They range from cut running socks to the sports cotton tube socks which have strong sweat wicking properties. They are specially designed to wick moisture and trap in the heat. The athletic performance socks are comfortable and in extreme cases help the snow sports enthusiasts avoid frostbite.

#4. No- show socks

Not wearing socks is a hard task to pull for someone who’s already used to being in socks. Not wearing socks is now a trademark for some casual occasions like a black tie event where you will probably be I loafers which do not require you to wear socks. When not in socks you ought to have very good shoes or else you’ll be subject to sweat and discomfort and it’s during this time that you will need the no show socks. They feel like normal socks only that they are extremely short but comfortable

#5. Ankle/low cut socks

The ankle socks are usually just below the ankle or at the ankle. Ankle socks are comfortable and should be limited to only moments when you are engaging in physical activities and the same rules also tend to apply with the white socks.

Types of socks for men come in varied styles, lengths, colors, and patterns. You can choose whatever option you want to wear with varied shoes or pants. Keep in mind that your choice hinges on the shoe itself and the pants. The way you pair them will dictate the eventual look.