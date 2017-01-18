The cold weather is here, and like we always say, you always have to stay fab even as you keep warm. The leggings are still n the fashion scene, and by now I hope you own a classic pair and what better way to style the leggings if not by pairing them with a nice pair of boots. Today, we discuss how to put this style together and what tops to wear with leggings and boots combination.

Cute Tops to Wear with Leggings and Boots

1. Shirt dresses

Thinking of rocking your shirtdress this season? Then, the best way to rock it is to pair with a nice pair of leggings and classic boots. This style is simple and very comfortable. If your shirt dress is brightly colored, then make sure the leggings and boots are of a dark color and vice versa. But if you are daring enough to mix in the colors then go for it as long as the colors are in sync.

2. Long loose blouses

Do you have a long loose t-shirt in your closet and are wondering on what to wear it with, then the leggings and boots are the way to go. If the t-shirt is of a single and solid color, you could opt for a patterned or colored pair of leggings just to brighten up the whole look.

3. Tunics

The secret to rocking this style is to wear long tops and what better tops than the tunics. They are long enough and come in different styles and fabrics. You simply ought to have one of these. This look is stylish and can be accessorized with a fancy scarf just to give it an edge.

4. Long cardigans

Get a nice vest or spaghetti top to pair with the leggings and boots and add a long cardigan on to give it an excellent look. This style is simple to pull off and looks great on women of all body types. To accessorize, you could add on a fancy scarf or a beanie hat for an even finer look.

5. Poncho

You can never go wrong with a poncho! Ponchos come in different designs and length. Get one that suits your style and pair it with the leggings and boots. This look is stylish and elegant. Be sure to accessorize with a beautiful statement handbag and even a beanie hat and a pair of gloves to keep warm and stay stylish. You will find ponchos to be one of the coolest tops to wear with leggings and boots.

6. Sweater tops

The sweater tops are the most simple tops, and yet they keep you warm and staying stylish. Get a long sweater top to go with the leggings and boots, and I promise you will not be disappointed. Don’t be afraid to accessorize with a scarf, beanie hat, and a beautiful handbag or a sling bag.

7. Chiffon tops

Chiffon tops are classy and super stylish, and even the best part is that they can easily go with anything including the leggings and boots. Get a beautiful chiffon top, preferably a long one to style with the leggings and boots. Get a trench coat to layer with and stay warm and stylish.

8. Plaid shirts

If you are in the mood for a floral or a tribal patterned top, then you ought to go for a plaid shirt. The shirts could be in white-black patterns, red-black, blue-white or any other color combo to ensure that the leggings are let to show off their beauty.

9. Denim shirts

Like you all know by now that the denim goes with anything including the leggings and the boots. Ensure your denim shirt is long enough to cover your behind, and you are good to go. You could accessorize this look with a belt over your denim shirt, a scarf, and a beanie hat.

10. Kimono

The best way to pull off this look is to ensure your tops are detailed enough. Get a printed kimono of any fabric and design to go with the leggings and boots. Layer up with a trench coat or a long cardigan to keep warm and also give the look an edge. This look also allows you to accessorize.

With these tops to wear with leggings and boots, you have the freedom to pick one that you fee suits your sense of style. You can add your favorite accessories and be sure to turn heads wherever you go.