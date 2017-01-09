Top 10 Winter Coats for Men You Will Need to Own

Choosing the best winter coats for men can sometimes be a tricky decision. This is partly because it’s going to be your trademark for the entire winter, even with a few options in the rotation. It’s a frequent look that will be seen by your best friends, and the first thing your new acquaintance will see on you. In addition to fashion and style, performance is a key consideration. It doesn’t help to look great but shiver the whole season.

What to look for in the best winter jackets brands

A good winter jacket should help you withstand the wind, cold, rain and snow. It should have a thick insulation that ensures your body stays warm even when you are not in motion. Ideally, the best jacket should also keep you and the inner insulation dry, with a waterproof, breathable outer shell. Here are a few tips on fabric, fit and style when it comes to picking a winter coat for men.

Fabric

The first step to picking the best winter coats for men is understanding fabric. Cashmere and wool are the best fabrics to keep you warm. Cashmere makes the warmest men’s winter coats. However, the short durability and high cost make it the least favorite compared to its more durable wool counterpart in snowy conditions.

Fit

The easiest way to find your fit is by simply going for one size over your typical suit size; this will allow you to move freely without the layers binding on your neck and shoulder. If you are in doubt, wear a thick sweater or a blazer when you go shopping.

Style

Style will mostly depend on your personal test and preferences, as well as the current fashion trend. Generally, the cut should be low enough to conceal any upper garments. If you opt for a modern military-inspired design, then gray and charcoal colors will allow you to match this coat with brown, black or navy clothing.

Best Winter Jackets Brands – Top 10 Winter Coats for Men

We have closely looked at some of the strongest contenders in the best men’s winter coats category, and here are our priorities we thought you could like. Take a look;

Marmot Isotherm Hoodie

Isotherm Hoodie is a perfect choice if you are an active outdoor person; unlike its heavyweight counterparts, it warms you up, and you don’t feel weighed down. It’s lightweight and breathable with state of the art synthetic insulation that gives you the allIpuffy’ look without necessarily feeling bloated. If you are headed for a performance, it’s easy to balance between sleek and sportive

Craghoppers Faceby Bomber Jacket

A bomber design with modern upgrades might be perfect for you if you’re in for a retro look. The Bomber features a plush collar that mimics Shearling but without the cost or cruelty. Some extras include a structured cut that offers full flexibility, a concealed hood, and an additional front button.

Fjallraven Keb Eco Shell Men’s Jacket

This is one piece of a flawless shell offered by Fjallraven, designed to protect you against this blizzard-like winter conditions. The Keb Eco Shell employs a minimalistic design that makes it perfect for keeping the weather out while still regulating your body temperature.

Dare2b Men’s Burrow Jacket

This is another lightweight option that is effective as outerwear or middle-layer. It has a perfect combination of synthetic and natural fabric designed to wick away excess moisture and heat when you’re on the move and will retain warmth when you need it the most Since the Dare2b is affordable, reversible and packable, it makes a perfect wardrobe staple for multi-sport winter enthusiast.

Craghoppers Skipton Jacket

This is one of the warmest winter coats for men that draw its length inspiration from prepster peacoat, but without the fussiness. The Skipton features traditional patch pockets, a roomy hood and button placket. It’s fully quilted and lined with relaxed shoulder seams and wool exterior.

Stio Shot 7 Men’s Down Jacket

The Stio Shot is one of our best winter jackets brands; designed to offer warmth in the coldest days of winter, and still offer sufficient breathability for rising temperatures beyond winter. This stylish jacket is well equipped to provide warmth but without the typical puffy look.

Mountain Hardwear Exposure

Another classic offer from Mountain Hardwear that we couldn’t resist. It’s perfect for blustery walks through snow or for ski resorts. It has quite a simple design —but don’t let that fool you —this jacket is breathable, waterproof, and comes with lots of pockets —so you can move around with all your gear and leave your backpack home.

Ride Snowboards Admiral

You can only fully appreciate this breathable, waterproof design of the Admiral when you are ripping through chutes and trees. The lining will wick moisture when you sweat, while the pit zips provide more ventilation.

Black Diamond Zone Men’s Ski Shell

Well, it’s not just a shell; it’s a fully insulated waterproof ski jacket with the PrimaLoft Silver lining. With a total of 5 pockets, you have enough space to store everything you need.

Helly Hansen Alpha 2.0 Men’s Jacket

The Helly Hansen is one of the very few warmest winter coats for men that have a H2Flow design. This design ensures that air flow keeps you comfy whether it’s freezing or starting to warm up. Its outer shell is waterproof, stretchy and lined with PrimaLoft to keep your toasty all day long.

