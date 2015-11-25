Top 10 Modeling Agencies in Kenya

Every prospective model looking for a chance to make it in the fashion sphere knows that the first step lies in getting the best training and mentorship opportunity that an agency can offer. This is a single factor that can have rewarding experiences because top modeling agencies in Kenya not only offer training opportunities but also links towards working with the major players that require models to showcase their products.

Many people aspire to become Kenyan models but don’t know where to start. If you are still undecided or feeling a bit nervous, here are our tips on how to become a model in Kenya.

All these Kenyan modeling agencies offer jobs to both male and female models. Additionally, most of the top options are based in Nairobi and Mombasa. We will create a follow-up post with a more detailed list of modeling agencies in different towns and cities in Kenya. Meanwhile, let’s see what we have here.

10 Top Modeling Agencies in Kenya

1. Versatile Model and Talent Kenya

They offer modeling opportunities for various age groups. Located in Phonix House along Kenyatta Avenue, they provide modeling and acting opportunities for those seeking a career in modeling. This agency has a network of various clients that are big players in advertising different products. They also provide actors, main principals, and extras for commercials and films.

2. City Models Africa

It is Africa’s first international modeling agency and was established by City Model Paris and the perhaps arguably Kenya’s most famous model, Ajuma Nasenyana. They offer world-class training and casting to their models which ensure that they provide their clients with a professional services range. They are located along Apple Cross Road in Nairobi and give their models a direct chance to ‘Catwalk to Paris’ international feature.

3. Eyez Modelling

It is currently one of the leading Kenyan modeling brands in the coast region. They provide a range of talent in various ages and work with different fashion designers in Kenya. They launched in 2011, and they have mentored more than 150 Kenyan models in Television, Runway, Print and Film categories. They have provided models for various commercials in Kenya.

4. Surazuri

Established in 1987, it’s one of the country’s leading pioneers in the model industry. It has since then been bridging it’s models to various international opportunities notable among them being Tess Njuhi, Eva Ndachi, and even Ajuma Nasenyana. It offers models and actors spots and opportunities in branding and various commercials. They have been documented in various international documentaries such National Geographic for their outstanding work.

5. Tausi

Located in Thika, Tausi is a top agency that offers its models a grand opportunity to showcase by bringing out the best in them. Providing high-quality training opportunities and mentoring for prospective Kenyan models, it gives them numerous chances including showcasing the designs of some of top fashion brands in Kenya. Their clients mainly consist of TV commercials, print media, and other adverts.

6. Msafi Modeling Agency

It has branches in both Nairobi and Mombasa and was established in 2011. It has been a solutions provider in the Kenyan modeling industry since then, offering competitive training and mentoring solution to aspiring Kenyan models and top-notch services for its clients. It recruits models for TV commercials, print and acting roles in product adverts.

7. Eactive Group

This is a marketing company that operates in the East African region. This gives its models a wide scope of opportunities to expand and grow their talents since it provides a glimpse on how they can compete at a regional level. It trains Kenyan models to work in various fields including catwalk and advertising. You also get the chance to take part in some of the best Kenyan fashion events.

8. Bicfest Modelling

Based in both Nairobi and Mombasa, Bicfest is one of the top modeling agencies in Kenya that offers personalized modeling services. They recruit and provide models of different ages ranging from the young and even to the elder ones. It has a full booking service that offers a range of solutions depending on the client’s needs. Their clientele includes the entertainment and advertisement industry.

9. Tianar Models

Located in Nanyuki, Tiana Models is an agency that has set itself apart from the rest. Using beauty with a cause slogan as it’s driving force, it has managed to use this uniqueness to come out as a top Kenyan modeling agency. It’s deeply rooted in environmental causes and instills this into its models. It offers various services including all-around events management and providing highly skilled Kenyan models for different clientele needs.

10. Aftermath

With over ten years experience in the modeling scene, Aftermath has become a top name in the fashion industry. They offer a mature scope on how to effectively navigate through modeling as a career for their models and provides their clients with a top of the range services to meet their needs.

Well, there you go. Choose one of these top modeling agencies in Kenya to kick-start your modeling career. When invited for auditions, take into account what to wear to a modeling audition for higher chances of approval.

Goodluck!!

