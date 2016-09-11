10 Nigerian Fashion Magazines for Bona Fide Fashion Lovers

Nigerian fashion magazines are leading trend setting beacons in fashion content. This is because they offer informative and entertainingly fresh bits and pieces for your style needs. You can be assured that your style preference will be well taken care of.

Nigerian Fashion Magazines You’ll Enjoy Reading

1. Complete Fashion

Complete Fashion is no doubt one of the top Nigerian fashion magazines. It has well laid out a structure of superb and timely delivered style tips. It also has a news section that keeps you in tabs with all the happenings in the entertainment world.

Website: completefashion.org

Contact: cf@truetalespublications.com

2. We Love Style

This is a purely fashion oriented style magazine with a uniquely fresh African scope . It clearly showcases the latest trends and styles in the African fashion scene. We Love Style also has health and beauty tips to keep you in shape stylishly.

Website: jumia.com.ngwelovestyle

Contact: service@jumia.com.ng

3. Pulse.ng

Pulse is pretty much the ultimate go-to place for all things fashion. It’s a collection of timely delivered informative fashion and also style centered on a stylista’s appeal. Not only does it keep you informed and but it also keeps you in tabs with fashion and entertainment news.

Website: pulse.ng

Contact: info@pulse.ng

4. Genevieve

Genevieve Nigeria prides itself as being one of the most stylishly inventive fashion and beauty magazines in Nigeria. It publishes fashion and health driven tips that are specifically made for the modern fashionista. There’s also inspirational articles that give you a motivational outlook in life.

Website: genevieveng.com

Contact: editor@genevievemagazineng.com

5. Fashion and Lifestyle

As the title suggests, this one is purely an all round fashion and lifestyle affair. It brings together all the loveliness of fashion with the essence of lifestyle tips into one awesome publication. It’s a fabulously sensual way to keep in touch with your fashion side.

Website: citypeopleng.com

Contact: info@anozim.com

6. Style Mania

Style Mania is in summary all matters fashion and African couture in one place. It features naturally inspired African designs and trendy styles for your pleasure. African fashion is highlighted here in the most detailed and flawlessly stunning form .

Website: www.maniamag.org

Contact:

7. This Day Style

This one is definitely among our favorite Nigerian fashion magazines. It has brought out a distinctively African flair by showed us fabulous aspects of ethno-chic fashion. This Day style furthermore brings you the most up-to date fashion tips and scopes.

Website: thisdaystyle.com

Contact: advertise@thisdaystle.com

8. Mode Men Magazine

This is actually one of the best fashion and style magazines that are made for men. Mode Men has that gentle yet edgy style appeal for men that’s manly and fashionably different at the same time. It also guarantees you a fashion-forward touch without comprising your masculine lure.

Website:modemenmag.com

Contact:info@modemenmag.com

9. Zen

Zen is clearly one of the greats in fashion and lifestyle magazines. The quality of the content has of course made it have an international appeal. Zen no doubt gives you a completely perceptive look into the world of fashion to make sure you are up to par as regularly.

Website: zenmagazineafrica.com

Contact: info@zenmagazineafrica.com

10. Ono Bello

Ono Bello ranks among the most entertaining and fashion forward Nigerian fashion magazines. This is because it has a uniquely entertaining approach and the style features are just perfect.Ono Bello certainly has your back if you preferably like to stay in touch with the latest fashion glimpses.

Website: onobello.com

Contact: style.director@onobello.com

These style and fashion magazines are arguably among the top fashion sources. Their fashionable bits and pieces ensure you are well prepared to step out stylishly.