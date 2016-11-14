Natural Makeup Look for Brown Eyes – A Step By Step Tutorial

Natural makeup gives you that healthy glow that looks beautiful – and no one can put a finger on it. But sometimes it’s hard to get the hang of it: you don’t want to leave an impression of too noticeable makeup, but you do aim for a polished look. The problem is that achieving a natural makeup look for brown eyes often includes a number of steps that are too complicated. Here’s the simplest way I do it, in order to look rejuvenated and fresh for a regular day at work.

A Simple Tutorial for a Natural Makeup Look for Brown Eyes

1. Cleansing

Wash your face thoroughly and remove all of the previous traces of makeup. You can use makeup removal, wipes, micellar water or face wash you use on everyday basis. If you have dry skin, you can use natural remedies such as coconut oil to remove your makeup, as it will leave it hydrated and pure.

2. Moisturizing

To avoid tired and ashy looking skin, you need to keep your skin hydrated. Depending on your skin type, you’ll need a more or less emollient moisturizer. If you have sensitive and dry skin, you can add a couple of drops of serum as it will make an additional protective layer for your skin and protect it from external factors (e.g. weather conditions).

3. Setting the base

After hydrating my skin, I always apply a primer. It creates a perfect starting canvas for your makeup, making it last longer and looking smoother. I use a cream one because it really soothes my skin, but you can find the ones in form of a gel or powder, too. Use your fingertips to apply it evenly.

4. Liquid and powder foundation

An evened out complexion is the key to a natural makeup look for brown eyes. There are many excellent foundations with lightweight formulas on the market, but if you really don’t want to use one – you can stick with BB creams or tinted moisturizers that provide you with very similar results. Choose the one that matches your skin tone. As for the powder foundation, you can skip it if you don’t have a problem with excessive shine and oily skin.

5. Adding a bit of definition

I personally don’t use a bronzer since I have fair skin. However, I’m a big fan of a dewy look, so I love using a highlighter: a bit of it on the cheekbones, on the eyelids and above the eyebrows will give you a translucent look. You can easily find the one that suits you and order makeup online: a wallet-friendly alternative to using a highlighter is a simple shimmery white eyeshadow. I found out that this solution works when I ran out of my product, so I used the light eyeshadow I already had.

6. Applying blush

Blush is here just to enhance the healthy look. Don’t overuse it because you do aim at the natural makeup look. Make sure you use the one that’s suitable for your skin tone and avoid applying it in too circular motions or else you risk the doll-like look.

7. Making your eyes wide awake

A great trick for bigger eyes that look wide awake: apply white or nude pencil to your inner waterline. Then use an eyeshadow brush to gently swipe a thin line along the lower lid and in the inner corner of the eyes. A subtle shimmery look that will draw attention to your eyes!

8. Defining the eyes

Because your goal is to maintain the natural makeup look for brown skin, you won’t be using an eyeliner. Focus on the lashes: curl them and then apply one coat of mascara to make your eyes pop. If you insist on just a bit more definition, draw a thin black line with a kohl pencil to the outer corner of your eyes.

9. Taking care of eyebrows

Eyebrows care is an essential part of the natural makeup look tutorial. Comb your eyebrows and remove the powder off of them. I like to use an eyebrow pencil to add a bit more definition, but nothing too much. With an eyebrow brush, I make sure to blend it all in nicely.

10. Choosing lipstick

Opt for a nude shade of lipstick that will bring your lips to life, but isn’t far from your natural color. Make sure to exfoliate lips with a toothbrush afore to avoid poor color application. If you’re not a big fan of lipsticks, a nice moisturizing lip balm will do the trick.

Natural makeup is all about focusing on pointing out your features, as opposed to heavy makeup trends that mask your face completely. In addition to these tips for a natural makeup look for brown eyes, good skincare routine is mandatory. I hope you’ll find my advice useful!

Photo Credit: Pixabay.com