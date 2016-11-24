Model Off-Duty Style: These Are the Looks Female Models Love

The new era of social networks made everything different, including the modeling. Models are no longer untouchable as they were in the nineties, no. They are in touch with their fans all the time and are showing us that they are not some anonymous alien creatures whose only job is to look good on the runway and in magazines. But, there is a dark side to that: it is now much harder for them to live a normal life because the thing called “model off duty” is gone. Paparazzi are following them non-stop, and they have to make sure that they always look great. Of course, they were smart enough to turn that into their favor, so basically they are the ones who are dictating the trends. They somehow manage to make every combination work, and here is how you can achieve that model off-duty style.

Model Off-Duty Style That Female Supermodels Love

1. Bomber jackets

Yes, they managed to bring back the nineties. Although, there have been some improvements. For example, you can now find these jackets in a normal-sized and oversized design, which looks like an elongated bomber that almost touches the floor. Another great thing is that there are also countless new designs and colors instead of dark blue, black and olive green. They are comfortable, warm and can be combined with everything from tracksuits and sneakers to leather leggings and heels.

2. Leather jackets

Leather jackets are a must-have, not just to look like a model, but also because you just MUST own one. Now, when you can find them in any shape and size, from biker ones to super cute ones, you can’t tell me that you don’t have at least one. The accent is on the biker ones with many zippers and that asymmetric pointy collar. If you don’t have one, run to the nearest boutique if you really want to try this model off-duty style.

3. Ripped Jeans

They have been around forever, which means that they will never go out of trend. It doesn’t matter are you a fan of dark, bleached, skinny, baggy or black – you will find the ones that suit you with ease. However, truth be told, the special accent is on the black ones with ripped knees, and the baggy denim ones.

4. Printed T-shirts

No, we are not in the ’80s again – it is just that our dear models somehow succeeded to bring back the heavy metal style. Many models like Kendall Jenner, Cara Delevingne, Gigi Hadid, etc. are really embracing these – from “Slayer” over “Kiss” all the way to the “Red Zeppelin.” The same goes for branded ones, like the edgiest of them all: Harley Davidson tees for example. Them, and many other tees had become the staple garments in many stylish-chick closets

5. Embrace the athleisure

If there is one thing that entered the fashion world totally insensibly, it is the athleisure trend. Again, we have our models to thank for it. You have probably seen that many girls lately, including our models, are wearing gym clothes outside the gym. I’m talking hoodies, leggings, yoga pants, track suits, gym shoes, etc. Maybe even you tried it and realized that you actually adore the “comfiness” it brought you. Still, there are two imperative rules here:

Don’t be afraid to mix & match – sweater and leggings? Sure. Jeans and hoodie? Why the hell not? Separate your athleisure wear from your gym wear – yes, you can wear the gym shoes when you are going for a walk – but they need to look box fresh. Torn or washed out items are off limits.

6. Faux Fur

We already know that our fellow models are influential in the fashion world, but they are also trying to be influential when it comes to saving our planet. That is why the faux part is a crucial part. Besides the fact that taking care of animals is always trendy, you will also find a lot more fun and cool designs made out of faux fur instead of a real one. Wear a faux fur vest over your leather jacket or an oversized faux fur jacket over an oversized hoodie with some baggy jeans – you cannot even imagine just how awesome this model off-duty style looks.

7. Combat leather boots

No, calm down, this doesn’t refer only to Dr. Martens. Of course, if you like them that’s a plus since they too are super popular now. But, I’m talking about those improved and a little bit girly ones. You know, with their shiny features and sweet silhouettes? Zippers, eyelets, and studs? You know now, right? They are cool and still have that “don’t mess with me” attitude – but in a cute way.

8. Oversized jackets

We all knew that this was coming. Cover up girls – no skin policy is back. Jokes aside, many models – like Hailey Baldwin for example – are huge fans of these. If you like that tomboy vibe, you should consider this model off-duty look and be sure to love it.

9. All-black combinations

This model off-duty look marked 2015, 2016, and as it seems it will mark 2017 as well. The rule which has been around for decades was: when you don’t know what to wear, go all black. But now, the things have changed. Now, the all black movement is the ultimate trend, and everybody loves it. At the same time, you can be a rock star and an edgy princess in elegant lace dresses. There really is something sexy and, in the same time, edgy about this glorious color that won’t allow us to forget about this trend.

10. Biker pants

Biker pants can be made of cotton, denim, and leather. They are special because of their unique style – asymmetric pockets and many zippers. If you love this model off-duty style, it’s simply perfect for any day.

11. Model Off-duty hair

When it comes to color, there are no rules – you dye your hair in the color that suits your face best. When it comes to hairstyles, the most popular ones are messy buns, braids, ponytail or simple waves. There’s no need to pull out a red carpet hairstyle on a Wednesday afternoon, right? Keep it simple and natural.

12. Model off-duty makeup

Almost the same statement goes for the makeup – keep it simple. Just putting on some mascara, blush, soft lip gloss and highlighter is enough. Don’t torture your face with all that layered makeup – save it for the upcoming parties (wink).

My opinion is that we should thank our dear social media supermodels. They are encouraging us to wear whatever we want, and most of all, to be natural. You can choose a model off-duty style that you feel it’s fetching and voguish to try.