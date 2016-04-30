The aim of this list is to feature all the notable and upcoming Kenyan fashion bloggers. We feel this is a great way to recognize and appreciate their efforts while giving them a boost to their readership. Fashion blogging in Kenya is becoming a major gig and a hobby for many who use it to showcase and cover their personal styles and share ideas. Even though the ladies have dominated this sphere, the menfolk have also shown their capability and strength in running a fashion blog too. This is a random list (and not a marketing copy), but it is also worth to know the top female fashion bloggers in Kenya and top men fashion bloggers in Kenya.

List of all Kenyan Fashion Bloggers

1. Sharon Mundia



Sharon is one of the popular female fashion bloggers in Kenya. Her efforts have earned her the rights to rank among the top. She runs the “This is Ess” fashion blog and believes that fashion is all about expressing your personal character and imaginations in the best possible way. She started blogging in 2012 and hopes to inspire women across Africa. Some of the categories she covers include travel, wedding, lifestyle, and beauty. She also writes for Lifestyle Magazine run by Capital FM.

2. Nancie Mwai

Her love for fashion started while she was still a young girl and she grew to pursue her dreams. She started out as a stylist for the Nation Newspaper, and she later launched “The Fashion Notebook,” an online fashion blog, in 2010. Nancie has enjoyed a glare of publicity due to her blog. She is a two times winner of the BAKE Best Fashion Blogger competition. Currently, she runs a blog under her name, Nancie Mwai, and she covers Travel, Health & Fitness, Lifestyle, and Beauty.

3. Joy Kendi

Kendi is known for her acting roles in Changing Times and Prem, Joy Kendi started out as an actress with no prior experience. She launched her blog, Our Style Kenya (now Just Joy Kendi), during her acting course as a side gig. It took off later and has become one of Kenya’s most visited blogs. Joy Kendi is one of the most popular Kenyan bloggers. Her style is chic and meant for the modern woman.

4. Lucia Musau

Lucia Musau is a creative thinker, an entrepreneur and fashion blogger that has caused ripples online based on her blog. The blog, luciamusau.com, offers practical and stylish tips for the modern stylista. She incorporates all parts of style, from hair to beauty, to bring out the full experience of a fashion statement.

5. Silvia Njoki

Silvia Njoki’s blog, silvianjoki.com has reinvented the whole fashion sphere. This is mainly because of the vast content and tips that she offers fashion enthusiasts. She studied fashion at London’s renowned University of The Arts.She brings together creative styles with a chic modern touch in all aspects of fashion and beauty.

6. Winny Odande

Winny drives forward one of Kenya’s most robust and encompassing fashion blogs. Her style primarily focuses on an ethnic touch on a modern appeal to style. She is a top Kenyan stylist, fashion blogger, and creative personality. Winny’s blog, fitndiscover.com, paints a broad stroke of fashion haven of ideas that encourages creativity.

7. Maureen Bandari

Maureen holds a beautiful aura of a fun and creative-themed blog designed for beauty bits and fashion pieces. Her blog, thefunshionmistress.com has a bold and auspicious online presence. This is naturally due to her incorporation of beauty and style and fashion tips in the clearest and boldest expressions. That pretty much sums up her awesome sense of style.

8. Winnie the Fashionista

Her stylish sense has made her become a creative and fashion-forward guru Kenya. She is also among the top Kenyan fashion bloggers. Winnie’s blog, winniethefashionista.com , gives timely and fashion-forward tips that create different dimensions of fashion entities. Her diary, termed as a diary of style, is a go-to place for all matters chic and stylish. This clearly shows why the lady rules.

9. Wairimu Nyandia

Wairimu has steadily risen to becoming one of Kenya’s most renowned Kenyan fashion bloggers and hair enthusiasts. She directs one of the most compelling blogs in the fashion scene. She gives different tips on handling hair matters for the ladies and the fashion equivalents to complete the look. Her blog, wairimunyandia.com, has varying styles and trends for the fashionista and modern woman to bring out their best.

10. Mumbi Shokey

Mumbi Shokey has one of the most active online presence in the Kenyan fashion blogger scene. With a Youtube channel to complement the awesome work of art that is her blog, she is one to watch, pun-intended. Her style is a beautiful, classy mixture of fusing different styles to bring out completeness. Mumbi’s blog, mumbishokey.com, paints a vivid picture of class and style to accentuate a modern woman’s look.