How To Wear Penny Loafers for Women and Perfect the Look

Penny loafers are undoubtedly one of the hottest forms of retro-chic classics that you can lay your hands(or feet in this case) on. This is because they are more than just a good reason to step out; they are a killer fashion statement to try. So, below we’ve brought together some lovely ways on how to wear penny loafers and win at it.

How to Wear Penny Loafers for Women Flawlessly

1. Skinny Jeans Outfits



Skinny jeans fit in awesomely and are of course a beautiful way to casual things up. With penny loafers, it even becomes more stylish when you have a sleek pair with them. You can add a dress shirt or a blouse to complete this look in a well-defined style. For the shirt, you can play around with contrasts to get the perfect blend with this one.

2. Skater Skirts Styles



Another quite chic combo to use when styling up penny loafers is by the cuteness of a skater skirt. This makes a totally gorgeous outfit no matter the weather like you can just whip up a cardigan or a crop top depending on how hot it is outside. This style is hot enough to have you step out on your A game any day.

3. Blazers and Jeans



For a blended look blazers and jeans make a most lovely combo with penny loafers. First of all, blazers are just a ton of hotness when in a casual set up. You can even add a bright cardigan underneath to make the outfit more warmer for those chilly days.

4. Mini Skirt and Coat



Mini skirts give a lovely contrast with slightly big coats when you are going for a unique look. You can even make this look stand out with some penny loafers on the go. It’s a great outdoors look that’s hipster and chic in on a pretty chic note.

5. Loose Dress

Another beautiful way to add a bit of contrast to your outfit when donning penny loafers is to get a cute midi dress. With a dress, you don’t have to worry about too many details as they just compliment any casual outfit that you go for. You can, for instance, add a simple sunglass, a hat and a lovely hand clutch bag for a complete “pennyful” look.

6. Denim Shorts



Another beautiful take on shorts is to have some denim shorts outfit with your penny loafers. It’s a beautiful way to dress up for a sunny day out. A sweatshirt or tee naturally makes this outfit have that easy going yet primed feel that you should get with this combo. This is also a conveniently casual style that you cab wear to the mall or when you are out and about.

7. Tights

Tights are beautiful and offer an easy way on how to wear penny loafers for women on chilly days. When penny loafers are on this plan, you are assured of a winning outfit to boot. For sunny days, your casual tee or a dress shirt would come in handy, but when it’s chilly and all windy; why not try fur coats or jackets with a nice scarf.

8. Buttoned Up Shirt

A shirt is an obvious but charming way of spicing up any of your styles into a fashion gem. You can either choose patterned, print, floral or pure bold colored shirt or in this case, a dwindle striped buttoned up shirt. Shirt simplicity offers a deep contrast with your penny loafers that the result is just beautiful. It’s on of those must-have looks that you can totally pull off and own it.

9. Polka Capris

Capris are cute and undoubtedly one of the easiest to pull off looks that you could go for. Add polka to the mix, and you have a definite winner on a nice pair of some penny loafers. You can make this your weekend outlook or when you are out with the girls. You can have a cardigan or a coat when it’s on a night out.

10. Khakis

Khakis and cardigans are another clean up combo that you can use to create a killer penny loafer look. It’s a perfect case of casual meets chic but in a more refined style because of the classy shoes. This look finally gives you a relaxed style that’s also ideally suited up elegant feel on an otherwise everyday look.

With these styles on how to wear penny loafers, it’s far much easier and straightforward to spruce up your look. Whether you love black or brown penny loafers, there are so many styles that can give you a beautiful yet unique look.