How to Straighten Your Hair Naturally: 7 Natural Remedies

If you want to get your hair straight without a flat iron or chemicals, then spend 7 minutes reading this article. These natural remedies can be useful in helping you to know how to straighten your hair.

Many women choose to straighten their hair using creams, chemical treatments or the well-known flat irons. The problem with these techniques is that they spoil the hair.

In this article, we tell you how to straighten your hair naturally. If you care about your hair, you should give natural remedies a fair shot.

Having straight hair without side effects

It’s fashionable to show long and smooth hair, but not everyone is lucky to have been born with perfectly straight hair. The permanent straightening (which lasts few months) is beneficial in the short term, however, the most severe consequence is that it ruins the strands and then it is challenging to handle your hair.

Many women iron their hair every morning before going to work. Ironing your hair every day has severe consequences, which include split ends, burned hair, excessive entanglement. Still, you can choose from some of the best flat irons out in the market that can do the magic.

One of the most used options to get hair straight is the flat iron. These devices use heat to seal the strands and achieve an excellent effect that lasts for a few hours (a few days at most), and then your hair returns to normal.

Can you straighten your hair naturally?

If you do not want to fall prey to conventional methods of hair straightening then you have two other options:

1) Leave your curly hair as they are.

2) Learn how to straighten your hair naturally. If you are interested in this second alternative, you have to pay attention to the following natural recipes:

1. Coconut Milk and lemon juice

Together they will work as a conditioner with the ability to smooth any hair and leave it soft. First, form cream by mixing a cup of coconut milk (250 ml) and lemon juice. Wash your hair with shampoo and instead of conditioner apply this recipe. Leave on for a few minutes and rinse well with warm water. Repeat twice a week to see the results.

2. Banana and milk

Bananas are an excellent source of nutrients, including vitamin B6 that has unique benefits for hair. Besides, because it contains sugar, it retains the natural moisture of the strands. Milk has multiple nutrients that can help in straightening hair. It provides proteins and sugars to smoothen the hair. The amount of both ingredients will depend on the length and amount of hair you have.

The important thing is that the banana is pureed and the milk is added to form a paste. Then apply the paste to damp hair. Leave on for an hour and a half (until it dries), rinse and comb thoroughly.

3. Honey, oils, and milk

You can make this mask with items that you have at home or buy from the superstore near you. It’s one of the easiest ways on how to straighten your hair naturally.

Ingredients:

1 cup of honey from bees (400 g) ½ cup of olive oil (110 g) ½ cup of milk (125 ml) 2 tablespoons of coconut oil (20 ml)

Preparation:

In a saucepan place honey, olive oil, milk and coconut oil. Mix well with a hand mixer and put on stove over low heat. Cook until thick. Remove from the stove and leave it until it reaches room temperature. Apply on the hair starting at the tips and going up to the roots. Put on a plastic cap and let it be on for about 3 hours. After that time, wash as usual with shampoo and conditioner using warm water.

4. Milk, Strawberries, And Honey

In addition to straightening your hair, this recipe will also provide a delicious aroma of strawberries.

Ingredients:

1 cup of milk (250 ml) ¼ cup of strawberries (50 g) 2 tablespoons of honey (50 g)

Preparation:

Wash the strawberries thoroughly and cut them into quarters. Place in the blender, add milk and honey. Then mix well Apply on damp hair and leave it on for 2 hours. Rinse using shampoo and conditioner and comb well when still wet.

5. Egg And Olive Oil

Both have more than interesting properties for hair. The egg proteins seal the hair cuticles and allow the hair to be handled more efficiently. The oil gives it softness and shine. You only need two beaten eggs and a few tablespoons of olive oil.

Massage your hair with this, and then leave the paste on for at least one hour and when it becomes dry then rinse your hair with warm water. Let another hour pass and wash as always.

6. Lemon And Honey

Honey provides moisture and protection for your hair. If you mix it with the properties of the lemon, then you will get an excellent mask to straighten the hair. Combine one tablespoon of honey (25 g) for each ½ tablespoon of lemon juice (5 ml), although the amount of each ingredient will depend on the length and amount of your hair.

Apply to the hair, wrap with a warm towel and leave for 45 minutes. Rinse and comb carefully.

7. Banana And Papaya

Banana and Papaya combine to make a fresh and aromatic way to iron your hair naturally. The proteins that these fruits offer you are overwhelming.

Ingredients:

1 banana 1 papaya 1 tablespoon of honey (25 g)

Preparation:

Peel the banana and cut into slices. Remove the pulp from the papaya. Place both fruits on a plate and add the honey. Step with a fork until it forms the cream that you will apply to the hair for 1 hour (or until it dries completely).

Then you just have to wash your hair with warm water and brush it thoroughly.

I hope these recopies will help you people in straightening your hair. I always tell my readers to follow the natural remedies as much as they can. Every ingredient is easy natural to come by, and most of them are always present in our kitchen. We may have to work a little to combine the components of our favourite remedy, but it is worth the effort.