Ah, holiday parties! Nothing could be more fun than celebrating the most magical time of year with the important people in your life! It is also a time to stock all the foundation garments you’ve always wanted.

Often these kinds of parties, while fun, are rather formal—work gatherings, or those of an official social club or activity. Trying to figure out what to wear to one of these events can be a little harrowing. Trying to figure out the proper undergarments to pair with your holiday gear can be even more confusing.

Great Foundation Garments for Holiday Occasions

The Skin You’re In: Basic Guidelines for Holiday Party Dressing

The annual holiday office party can be a very good time to socialize with your co-workers. At the same time, you still have to carefully calculate what to wear so as to not give the wrong impression.

An easy rule of thumb is to avoid showing too much skin. This means keeping your cleavage under wraps and not showing off too much leg. Opting for a dress with a graceful neckline that showcases your figure without exposing it is always classy.

From there, your choices get much more adventurous. The holidays are meant for celebration, so a wide variety of colors and styles are very appropriate. Even sequins look good this time of year against a backdrop of sparkling mini-lights and pristine snow.

You can go a little wild with shoes, it appears. As long as you’re comfortable and can move well in them, a great pair of heels can make your whole outfit pop. Keep in mind what kind of stockings you’ll be wearing when you choose shoes. Having a seam show through a peep-toe can throw off the whole “put together” look for your formal wear.

The Skinny on Shapewear

Depending on the neckline of your dress and the shaping of the bodice, shapewear may very well be a gift from heaven. This isn’t your granny’s prosaic girdle, by any means. Modern shapewear is beautiful as well as functional.

Prima Donna Satin Shapewear Bodysuit

A gorgeous bodysuit like this one helps support your bosom, lifts your derriere, and gives your whole torso a smooth appearance. It helps to taper your waist and reduce the risk of unseemly jiggling. Despite the amount of compression and elastic support they give, bodysuits are immensely comfortable foundation garments and are an easy solution to making a formal outfit fit sleekly and to your best advantage.

Prima Donna Delight Shapewear

Plain and simple isn’t always the approach for a party. This beautiful, rose-embellished bodysuit helps with smoothing lines and making a sleek silhouette. While giving undeniable support, this gorgeous black and deep rose piece is a secret worth keeping, and it may very well be a secret super power under your clothes. This is one of the best foundation garments you need to buy.

Marie Jo Avero Bustier

Another option is to invest in two-piece shapewear. A well-constructed bustier slims and flatters the tummy while giving the bosom unrivaled support. If you are well endowed, this can be a better option than a bodysuit (they can sometimes pull your breasts downward if not fitted correctly).

Bustiers and corsets have the advantage of minutely adjustable tension. You can get them to fit like a glove. With a little adjustment, you can direct support exactly where you need it the most.

Speaking of which, these foundation garments have the interesting side effect of being terrific back support, so no worries about being sore from standing a long time.

Prima Donna Couture Shapewear

Depending on where you most need support and shaping, potentially a normal bra and some shaping panties may be in order. Recalling a 1950s bombshell vibe, these panties nip in your waist and tame your bottom, all while giving a great, smooth foundation for your clothes to move over.

High waisted panties also prevent you from having undesirable horizontal lines across your torso—an essential, smooth look necessary for vintage styles.

Sleek and Mysterious: Why You Should Wear a Slip

Slips seem to be part of a bygone era. That doesn’t mean they aren’t incredibly useful with today’s fashion. Not only do they protect your precious fancy clothing from sweat and deodorant, but they also make your clothes more opaque (even in bright light), and allow silky fabrics to flow smoothly over your body.

Farr West Georgette 30″ Slip

Slips come in two basic styles: a full slip and a half slip. A full slip is appropriate to wear with evening dresses, giving an attractive extra layer for modesty. Additionally, a full slip makes the way your skirt fits feel different—more elegant and flowing.

Farr West Essential 15″ Half Slip

A half-slip, which is styled like a skirt and hangs from the hips, pairs better with separates like a business suit. Slips come in all lengths, no matter what style they are, ranging from above-the-knee to ankle length.

Farr West Vintage Bloom Spaghetti Strap Camisole

Depending on the style and cut of your holiday gear, a shimmery, smooth camisole may be one of the perfect foundation garments you need. With feminine lace edging to peep discreetly at the edge of a bodice, this under layer smooths clothing lines and accents with a deliciously delicate sliver of floral lace.

Hanky Panky Concealer V-Neck Camisole

Depending on how body-conscious your beautiful holiday is, something incredibly concealing, smoothing, and subtle may be in order. In this case, a little smart couture camouflage may be in order. Still manifesting the sleek lines of sleeker camisoles, this matte, nude under layer blurs the lines between skin and fabric.

Remember to match the color of your foundations to either your skin or the color of your dress. Pale undergarments shine through dark ones and are especially apparent with flash photography.

Pretty Pairings: Simple, Secretive Beauty

The layer next to your skin is the first step to your holiday demeanor. This might be the easiest course to building your festive look. Pairing lovely matched bra and panties is an easy, charming step for everyone, no matter what their budget may be.

Hanky Panky Signature Lace Camisole

Hanky Panky Signature Lace Boyshort

Hanky Panky Signature Lace Boyshort

Cute, playful, but still pretty, this camisole and panty set is a beautiful base layer to any outfit. Floral and sheer, yet delicately concealing, this pairing is worth investing in for holiday wear, yet still comfortable enough to wear every day.

Prima Donna Couture Full Cup Wire Bra

Prima Donna Couture Hotpants

Taking the time to choose a really beautiful bra and panty set is a surefire way to manifest your inner Snow Queen, especially in this fresh, frosty blue. The perfect shade to complement pale winter skin tones while still embracing a modest approach, quality sets like these make your clothing, whether it is an evening gown or an ugly Christmas sweater, fit and shape beautifully.

Holiday Cheer: When to Take a Playful Course

If your holiday party isn’t a very formal event, or if you’re among friends, it is totally okay to be a little festive with your undergarments. The same rules apply as with formal parties, though. No one wants to see bra straps hanging out or shining through their clothing.

So, how to be festive in ways only you (and possibly your partner) can see? Well, there are innumerable novelty prints to be had on the internet if you want to embrace that side of your nature.

We all want to be Elsa somedays.

An easier and more elegant approach is to simply embrace the wonderful, rich colors that come with the holiday season. With the vibrant reds and greens, cool blues, and winter whites, there is a color out there that is guaranteed to make your skin glow.

Empreinte Melody Thong in Rouge Flamboyant

Marie Jo Jane Padded Bra In Bleu Satin

When playing with color, make sure it looks as good as it feels. Keep it concealed beneath appropriate clothing for style’s sake, if nothing else. Having a strap or a line show negates the illusion that you are somehow magically suspended underneath your clothes. To some degree, they should wear like they’re magical, as well!

Between mystique and mystery, playfulness and practicality there are perfect foundations for every event you need to attend. Do a little homework, figure out what you love, and choose the right foundation garments. Your hard work will show, and your panty lines will not!