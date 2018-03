If you’re one of those ladies who simply adore working out on a daily basis while being fashionable no matter what – welcome to the club!

The majority of supermodels like Alessandra Ambrosio, Romee Strijd, Gigi Hadid, and Kendall Jenner are among these ladies, too, so be sure to stay with us and keep on reading if you want to find out something more about their gym outfit ideas.

Here are some useful tips on how to dress exactly like them for your daily workouts, so check them out and feel like a true trendsetter!

A Bright Color Palette Brought to You by Alessandra Ambrosio







source

Victoria’s Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio simply adores her vibrant gym outfit ideas, and we can just assume that her Brazilian heritage plays a huge role here.

She was spotted wearing a gorgeous set of bright gym clothes that features a fabulous boho vibe, which is perfectly appropriate for all those girls who love to stand out from the crowd – even in the gym. One of the best ways to pull off this amazing trend is to get a pair of vibrant leggings and match it with a neutral top – you definitely won’t make a mistake with black and white.

Of course, a loose-fitting top will look quite flattering on any body shape, so be sure to match it with those colorful leggings, and you won’t regret it!

Comfortable Yet Chic Gym Outfits by Romee Strijd

source

On the other hand, if too many colors are too much for your personal taste, you should definitely stick to Romee Strijd’s favorite. This Dutch girl loves to rock one head-to-toe neutral hue, and simple yet effective gym outfits are her absolute favorite. Some would say that such combos are boring and monotonous, but you know what?

That’s everything but true, as these are really stylish, trendy and extremely comfortable. However, this trend isn’t loved only in Europe – Aussie ladies adore it, and they love to pick fashionable sports clothing in Australia as well. If you’re one of them, just be sure to come up with a monochromatic outfit that features one or two shades of your favorite color, and you’ll nail your gym combo!

Gigi Hadid’s Casual Vibes

source

Even though Gigi Hadid is often spotted in glamorous haute couture gym outfits, the truth is that this girl is quite relaxed when it comes to the gym and her workout routine. She loves wearing casual sports clothing even when she doesn’t exercise, which is a great example of a down-to-earth young lady who isn’t obsessed with her gym outfits all the time.

Oversized hoodies and sports pants with wide legs are her absolute favorite, and she’s often seen wearing exactly those when she isn’t on the runway. Crop tops are also her thing, so be sure you incorporate these into your everyday gym outfit ideas if you want to copy Gigi’s casual style.

A ‘Too Glam to Give a Damn’ Gym Style by Kendall Jenner

source

Kendall Jenner, Gigi’s BFF and runway colleague, also has quite unique gym outfit ideas if you ask us, and that shouldn’t surprise us at all simply because she was a true fashionista from the day she was born. This girl simply adores compression clothing – black compression tights in particular – but she loves to add a pop of color to her gym outfits and spice up her combos.

It seems that she’s in love with fiery yellow, which was featured in one of her latest gym outfits for ladies. Kendall pulled off a fabulous windbreaker that featured this shade, which transformed her into a true glam queen in the gym. Besides these, she also loves to wear a pair of ordinary black & white sneakers that flawlessly complement the whole outfit.

Gym Outfit Ideas – The Takeaway!

As you can see, these world-class supermodels really mean business when it comes to both the runway and their private lives – and that obviously translates to their workouts in the gym, too.

No matter which of these girls is your source of inspiration, the fact is that you won’t go wrong simply because they really know what they’re doing, which helps them master their combos for every occasion. Just be sure to stick to these gym outfit ideas for ladies, and you’ll do more than fine!