When it comes to beach looks, we don’t actually have a chance to experiment. Seeing as we all wear swimsuits and beach bags, one might think that beach looks can get pretty generic and boring. As such, it helps to identify the ideal things to wear to the beach.

This, however, couldn’t be further from the truth. Classic beach looks we’re all used to can be easily upgraded and improved if you decide to do some of the following little things:

Cute Swimsuits

The ultimate rule: pick a swimsuit that makes you feel confident. It doesn’t matter if it’s a skimpy bikini or a one-piece, as long as you feel good wearing it, it’s a good choice. Printed Sunflair swimwear with floral or animal patterns is definitely attention-grabbing, or you can try something with mesh fabric or sequins.

Shorts forever

Shorts are simply one of best things to wear to the beach. They allow you to pull off different looks simply by changing the top. Those seductive little shorts look great with a crop top or a bikini top, but stretch tees are also a good choice.

Blue denim is classic and fits the scene, as do navy or plain white linen shorts. If you’re going for that casual look, you can pair ripped denim shorts and a sarong, or white frayed ones with pastel tops to show off your nice tan.

A stylish hat

Squinting in the sun and sporting a red sunburned nose isn’t attractive, and you can prevent both by picking a nice hat. It keeps the sun away and at the same time makes you look absolutely fabulous. Fedoras are nice and simple, but wide-brimmed ones will protect your shoulders too.

If you’re looking for something classic, choose a nice straw sun-hat and tie a satin or silk ribbon around it. Cream and white are natural shades that go well with lighter outfits, but if you’re hoping to make a statement, pick a black one with a contrasting ribbon. This is one of the things to wear to the beach you can’t miss.

Scarves and kaftans

Another simple way to add glamour to your beach look is to pick a lightweight summer scarf and tie it around your hips or shoulders. Pick a light fabric such as chiffon which won’t make you feel too hot, and if you have a small scarf, you can use it to protect your hair like with a headband.

Those with skin that burns easily should cover up with a nice, flowy piece such as beach kaftan. It’s a great choice since these pieces are as fashionable as they are functional. Not to mention that they look cool and feminine too, especially when they have interesting patterns or small sequins.

Tasteful jewellery

Forget about that old saying ‘leave your jewellery behind when going to the beach’. Of course, anything really valuable or expensive should be left at home (you don’t want to lose your diamond earrings in the ocean, do you?) but that doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t opt for something simpler.

Beach-y pieces such as layered necklaces, and shell earrings and bracelets are always a good choice as they fit the scene, but you can also pick something made of rope, enamel, plastic, and resin. Not only do these look great, but they will stand all the swimming, tanning, and building sand castles.

The right shoes

Flip flops are classic, they are convenient to put on when you leave your home, as well as when you go out of the water. Still, no matter how easy to wear, they can also be bland and boring.

Luckily, you can give your old flip-flops a new life if you decide to style them up a bit. You can turn them into little works of art if you decorate them with pearls and little crystals, you can use stretch fabric to make sling sandals, or you can add tassels, buttons, and plastic flowers.

Things to Wear to the Beach for a Classic Look

Spicing things up a bit when it comes to your beach look is easy and fun, but you might get carried away a bit. Try to find a balance between what is elegant, stylish, and convenient, as going to the beach should be all about fun and not ‘keeping up appearances’. After all, you don’t want to miss out on the fun because you’re worried about the right things to wear to the beach.